A clarion call to the incoming Knesset of Israel

“For the sake of Zion, I will not be silent, and for the sake of Jerusalem I will not rest, until her righteousness comes out like brilliance, and her salvation burns like a torch.” (Isaiah 62:1)

The Rabbinical Alliance of America (founded in 1942) representing a membership of one thousand, duly ordained Orthodox Rabbis, serving throughout North America and overseas, wishes to express unwavering support for the Chief Rabbinate of the State of Israel as it is presently headed by the venerable Chief Rabbi HaGaon Dovid Lau and the venerable Rishon LeTzion HaGaon Yitzchak Yosef.

We who are on the frontlines battling assimilation and intermarriage in the Diaspora, speak from a heart filled with love for Israel the Jewish People and Judaism.

We call upon the State of Israel, the Israeli Supreme Court, and the newly elected incoming Members of the Knesset to maintain the status quo as it pertains to the authority of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

Only the Chief Rabbinate - to the exclusion of non-orthodox streams parading as Judaism - are to be the lone recognized authority on matters pertaining to conversion to Judaism, marriage and personal status, as well as being the authority protecting the religious integrity of the Western Wall area, as it is codified in the Code of Jewish Law –Shulchan Arukh.

Observing the heritage and customs of our people (Halakha) preserves and assures the integrity and essential unity of the Jewish people of all levels of observance, wherever they reside.

It will be a tragedy of unmitigated measure to recognize non-conforming religious standards within Israeli society as being authentic expressions of Torah and Judaism.

Regrettably, the non-orthodox entities are responsible for much of the confusion and discord that exists within the Jewish people residing in Israel and in the Diaspora.

The Rabbinical Alliance of America supports the authority of Chief Rabbinate of Israel as being the singular authority for all matters pertaining to Judaism within the State of Israel.

May the One who makes peace in the Heavenly heights make peace upon us and upon all Israel, Amen.

Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht is a member of the Presidium of the Rabbinical Alliance of America