Bennett's office publishes his law degree

The office of Prime Minister designate Naftali Bennett on Thursday published the certificate Bennett received from the Hebrew University upon his graduation from the Faculty of Law.

The move came after supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had claimed in the past day that Bennett had not completed a law degree and that information on the subject that appeared on the Knesset website was incorrect.

Following the allegations, Bennett's office made public the certificate, which states that Bennett had completed his law degree (LL.B.), had fulfilled all his obligations to the Hebrew University and received the certificate on March 7, 2001.

The inauguration of the new government is expected to take place this coming Sunday in the Knesset.

The vote of confidence in the new government, led by Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, will be held at a special plenary session. Earlier, a vote will be held to elect a Speaker for the 24th Knesset.