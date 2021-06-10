Drones and weapons seized on their way to Gaza

Civil Administration personnel working at the postal inspection facility at the Beitunia crossing have thwarted more than 1,000 attempts to smuggle postal packages suspected of being dual-use items in recent months, and which were meant to enter the Gaza Strip for use by terrorist organizations.

Among the equipment located and seized by the Communications Command Unit of the Civil Administration are drones, radios, frequency jammers and listening equipment.

The equipment was discovered at the inspection facility at the Beitunia crossing, which began operating about a year ago and serves as an exclusive checkpoint for the transfer of mail between Israel, Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, and abroad.

The staff of the Communications Command Unit at the Beitunia crossing, together with the Israel Police, seized and confiscated the suspicious equipment that could have been used for terrorist purposes.

The head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Fares Atila, said, "We take very seriously any attempt to take advantage of the civilian medium of mail deliveries to deliver dual-use products that could harm the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. The Civil Administration will continue to act to prevent the transfer of equipment and to thwart smuggling of this kind, which could harm the security of the State of Israel."