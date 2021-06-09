'Free Gaza' Warsaw Ghetto wall vandalizer teaching UK teachers about anti-Semitism

A journalist who wrote “Free Gaza and Palestine” on the walls of the former Warsaw Ghetto has been tasked with teaching members of a British teachers union about anti-Semitism.

Ewa Jasiewicz, who spray-painted the slogan in Poland in 2010, has given three sessions titled “Understanding Anti-Semitism,” the Jewish News of London reported Tuesday.

Separately, another journalist for Sky News, Mark Stone, has apologized for writing on Twitter Tuesday to a Jewish person who had complained about anti-Semitism that “the ‘Jew hatred’ you experience is actually the consequence of the current Israeli government’s policies; their prolongation of an untenable occupation.”

Criticized for questioning or excusing antisemitism, Stone wrote: “Very sorry if my last Tweet suggested that anti-Semitism is in anyway imagined” or caused by Israel.

Jasiewicz prior to her sessions asked participants to read materials that “challenge common Eurocentric understanding of anti-Semitism” and prepare to hear “four prominent black British Jews discuss their experiences of racism in the Jewish community.”

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, called Jasiewicz’s role “grotesque” in a letter Wednesday to the teachers union.