Sky News reporter blames Israel for "Jew hatred" in the UK

Sky News Middle East correspondent Mark Stone caused outrage after claiming that “Jew hatred” in the UK can be traced to the “consequence of the current Israeli government’s policies.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, which he has since deleted and apologized for, Stone said, “It’s interesting that so many *Israelis* tell me that the ‘Jew hatred’ you experience is actually the consequence of the current Israeli government’s policies; their prolongation of an untenable occupation.”

Stone’s tweet was part of a back and forth on Twitter with a user named Walter Merrick, reported the Jewish News.

Merrick tweeted that “we constantly see unbalanced reporting not just Sky but also BBC, ITV and Channel 4.”

He also wrote, “This is resulting in such Jew hatred in the UK. My children have to hide who they are I’m not sure they have a future in this country it’s got that bad.”

Stone replied, “I am so sorry your children have to hide. Unacceptable.”

It was then that he added the remark blaming Israel for anti-Semitic attacks on British Jews.

Jonathan Goldstein, chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, called Stone’s comment “truly outrageous and unacceptable," reported the Jewish Chronicle.