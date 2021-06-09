Eitan Biran, 5-year-old survivor of cable car disaster, will return to Israel

The condition of Eitan Biran, the 5-year-old who is the sole survivor of the cable car tragedy in Italy, continues to improve.

Eitan's aunt, paternal grandmother, and maternal grandfather, have been at his side, as has a psychologist who is working closely with the family.

According to News 12, Eitan's grandmother has not moved from his bedside since her arrival in Italy. Other family members who joined her were not allowed to see the Eitan, due to coronavirus restrictions. His uncle, Ron, said that the family intends to bring Eitan back to Israel.

Eitan is slowly beginning to understand the situation, and he has been informed of his parents' deaths.

He is hospitalized at Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin, Italy, and his condition continues to improve each day.