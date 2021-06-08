MK Orbach in recording: Mansour Abbas puts his national aspirations aside

Exclusive publication: MK Nir Orbach from the Yamina faction met on Monday evening with Rabbi Ohad Taharlev, who supports the unity government, and hinted that he intends to support the formation of the government headed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

Rabbi Taharlev, a bereaved father, wanted to strengthen Orbach and heard from him about his impending decision to support the new government.

"It was certainly a lot easier for me before the riots, because in the riots themselves I was in Acre in Lod and Ramla. People who lived next door to our guys pointed out to the rioters where they live, that's what's shocking," Orbach said in a recording obtained by Arutz Sheva.

MK Orbach spoke of Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas and said that the coalition agreement with him is based mainly on budgetary and civic issues. "In the negotiations, there is no mention of national rights, whether the Kaminitz law will or will not be repealed, they have made it something too substantial, and they will not repeal it."

Regarding the freeze on enforcement against illegal construction in the Negev, Orbach said, "Enforcing construction is important and we are on it, but it's not like it has been enforced until now. Really most of the agreement is budgetary, about the ability to exercise their rights as citizens, and everyone here is in favor of that."

Earlier on Monday, a source in the new coalition told Globes that Orbach, who had considered opposing the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government, is expected to support the formation of the government.

According to the report, Orbach will support the formation of the government and thus give it the required 61 MKs, and at the same time will be appointed Settlement Affairs Minister, a position currently held by Minister Tzachi Hanegbi. The Yamina party denied the report.