Mansour Abbas signs with Yair Lapid

Ra'am Chairman Mansour Abbas has signed a document allowing Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid to notify the president he has succeeded in forming a government after Abbas reached an agreement on his demands with Lapid.

Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas demanded that the government's guidelines not include laws in favor of the LGBT community.

This is a significant withdrawal on the part of some of the left-wing bloc parties from their positions in principle on the issue, for the sake of the formation of a government not led by Netanyahu.

Abbas also demanded the repeal of the Kaminitz law and the regulation of illegal construction in the Arab sector, and it has not yet been announced which of these he received in talks.