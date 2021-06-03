MK Mansour Abbas: 'I held talks with PM Netanyahu yesterday'

United Arab List (Ra'am) Chairman MK Mansour Abbas on Thursday morning confirmed that the talks between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had continued in recent days as well.

"There were talks with Netanyahu yesterday and the day before," Abbas told Galei Zahal. "Everyone tries to influence me in a situation like this."

"I came from a very open position. I said that I am not on the Right or Left, and I can form a government led by the Right with Netanyahu, and also a unity government or a government of change.

"I released myself from belonging to this bloc or that bloc, and I held negotiations with both sides, and there was an open relationship and we spoke about everything. I'm not interested in telling exactly what this person or that person said," he emphasized.

Earlier on Thursday morning, UAL unveiled its coalition agreement with Yesh Atid. Under the agreement, the UAL will chair the Knesset's Interior Committee and the Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs, and will receive the position of Deputy Knesset Speaker.

The deal also states that the government will amend the Kaminetz Law, which allows administrative enforcement of illegal construction, within the first 120 days after it is sworn in. The new government will also extend the freeze on enforcement, fines, and destruction of illegal buildings until 2024. A request will be submitted by the Prime Minister and Alternate Prime Minister to the Attorney General, regarding the fines which have already been issued.

In addition, within 45 days from the government's swearing-in, three illegal Bedouin villages in the Negev will be granted legitimacy. Within nine months of the government's swearing-in, most of the illegal villages will have been granted legitimacy.