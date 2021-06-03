Kremlin congratulates Isaac Herzog on presidential victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Isaac Herzog on his election as President of the State of Israel.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Putin said: "Russia and Israel enjoy friendly relations."

"I hope that your work as head of state will contribute to the further development of multifaceted and constructive bilateral cooperation, including interaction in international affairs.

"This undoubtedly meets our peoples’ fundamental interests."

Herzog was elected Israel's 11th President on Wednesday, in a secret ballot among Israel's 120 Knesset members, which ended with him receiving 87 votes while his competitor, Miriam Peretz, received 26.