The Knesset votes for Israel's next president

Israel's parliament voted Wednesday for the country's next president, with the secret ballot being completed at just after noon.

At 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, voting began at the Knesset to elect Israel’s eleventh president, set to replace the incumbent, Reuven Rivlin.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin formally opened the special session Wednesday morning, as the candidates made their way to the Knesset plenum.

Israel Prize laureate, bereaved mother, and educator Miriam Peretz faces off against Jewish Agency chairman and former Labor party chief Isaac Herzog, the son of Israel’s Sixth President, Chaim Herzog.

After the secret ballots are cast by the Knesset’s 120 MKs, Knesset officials will count the votes as the plenum session reconvenes.

If one candidate is able to reach an absolute majority of 61 MKs, that candidate will be declared the winner. If the two candidates are tied, or if the leading candidate fails to reach 61 MKs due to an abstention, a second – and if necessary, a third – vote will be held.

The results of Wednesday morning's vote are expected to be released by 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.





