Biden congratulates Isaac Herzog

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Isaac Herzog, who was elected President of Israel.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to Isaac Herzog on his election to serve as the 11th President of the State of Israel. Throughout his career, President-elect Herzog has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel’s security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community. I am confident that under his presidency, the partnership between Israel and the United States will continue to grow and deepen,” Biden said in a statement.

“I also want to thank President Reuven Rivlin for his many years of service to the people of Israel. I look forward to welcoming President Rivlin to Washington in the weeks ahead to honor his dedication to the enduring partnership and the close friendship between our two nations,” he added.

Herzog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency and former chief of Israel's Labor Party, was elected President of Israel in a vote in the Knesset earlier on Wednesday, defeating Israel Prize Laureate Miriam Peretz 87 to 26. Six MKs abstained from the vote.