AIPAC welcomes new Israeli government

AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby in the US, on Wednesday welcomed the formation of a new government in Israel.

“AIPAC congratulates Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett for assembling a broad and diverse coalition—spanning the political spectrum of Zionist and Arab parties—to form an Israeli government pending Knesset approval,” it said.

“The formation of this government just two weeks after Iranian-backed terrorists fired more than 4,300 rockets at innocent Israeli civilians further demonstrates the resilience of Israel’s democracy and its commitment to democratic values,” added AIPAC.

“We look forward to further bolstering the bond between the U.S. and Israel as the two democracies work in close partnership to advance our shared interests and values,” concluded the statement.

The AIPAC statement was published hours after Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin that he has been able to form a government.

Lapid spoke to the president on the phone and informed him that the government will comprise Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Yamina, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, New Hope, Meretz and Ra’am.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett will be Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid will be Alternate Prime Minister.

After approximately two years there will be a changeover, after which Lapid will become Prime Minister and Bennett will become Alternate Prime Minister.