Lapid announces: I have succeeded in forming a government

In accordance with paragraph 13(b) of Basic Law: The Government (2001), Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin that he has been able to form a government.

Lapid conveyed his message at 11:22 p.m. on Wednesday evening, by telephone and e-mail.

Lapid spoke to the president on the phone and informed him that the government will comprise Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Yamina, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, New Hope, Meretz and Ra’am.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett will be Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid will be Alternate Prime Minister.

After approximately two years there will be a changeover, after which Lapid will become Prime Minister and Bennett will become Alternate Prime Minister.

The President thanked Lapid and said, “I congratulate you and the heads of the parties on your agreement to form a government. We expect the Knesset will convene as soon as possible to ratify the government, as required.”

Lapid said, "I commit to you Mr. President, that this government will work to serve all the citizens of Israel including those who aren't members of it, will respect those who oppose it, and do everything in its power to unite all parts of Israeli society."

After a conversation with President Rivlin and in accordance with the Basic Law: The Government, Lapid also informed the Speaker of the Knesset of his message to the President and of the fact that he has succeeded in forming a government.

Lapid called upon the Speaker of the Knesset to fulfil the legal responsibility incumbent upon him and call a special session of the plenary as soon as possible during which he will inform the Knesset that Yesh Atid Chairperson, Yair Lapid, has succeeded in forming a government.

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, blasted the formation of the new government: “Get this through your heads: Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Matan Kahana, Nir Orbach, Idit Silman and Abir Kara signed, for the first time in the history of Israel, a coalition agreement with an anti-Zionist party and a supporter of terrorism. It was possible to form a right-wing government and they torpedoed it and consciously preferred the left and supporters of terrorism. We will not forget nor forgive.”

MK Miki Zohar, chairman of the Likud Knesset faction, said, “The left is celebrating, but this is a very sad day for the State of Israel. Bennett, Sa’ar and Shaked should be ashamed.”