Islamic Jihad presents: Portable rocket launchers

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, has released an excerpt from a new video titled "We Will Reach You With Terror."

The video shows the military preparations of the organization's terrorists for a future round of confrontation with Israel. Among other things, activists are seen in offensive tunnels and rocket launchers carried on vans are shown. Each launcher carries six 116 mm rockets.

Ziad Al-Nahala, the leader of the Islamic Jihad, said this week that his organization is committed to continuing the fight against the "Zionist entity" and the war against it.

In a message to Israel, Nahala said that "for any assassination operation aimed at our fighters or leaders, anywhere and at any time, we will respond immediately with the bombing of Tel Aviv."