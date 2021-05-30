Islamic Jihad threatens to bomb Tel Aviv

Ziad Al-Nahala, the leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, said in a speech that was broadcast at a ceremony celebrating the "victory" in the war against Israel in Gaza that his organization is committed to continuing the fight against the "Zionist entity" and the war against it until it is eliminated and regardless of the number of victims.

Nahala also said that the unity and struggle of the Palestinian people are the most important way to restore rights in "Palestine", stressing that there will be no peace in the region and in the world as long as "this occupation" exists on Palestinian soil.

In a message to Israel, Nahala said that "for any assassination operation aimed at our fighters or leaders, anywhere and at any time, we will respond immediately by bombing of Tel Aviv."