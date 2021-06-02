Shaked agrees to rotation for Judicial Appointments Committee, Michaeli has not responded

An rotation agreement for the Judicial Appointments Committee appears to be in the works after Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett suggested that Yamina number 2 Ayelet Shaked serve first in the position and Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli serve second.

Shaked has responded in the affirmative but Michaeli has not yet responded.

Labor has demanded that party chairwoman Meirav Michaeli receive the position on the committee reserved for a coalition MK, while Yamina had reportedly issued an ultimatum saying that it will torpedo the planned government if MK Ayelet Shaked is not given the spot on the committee.

Earlier, the Movement for Governance appealed to Shaked demanding not to give up her membership in the Judicial Appointments Committee. ''Starting a change in the appointment of judges is your great legacy in the Ministry of Justice. You were very proud of it - and rightly so," the movement said.

''We supported you to the best of our ability as you fought about every judge appointed to the committee. These achievements are in jeopardy. Giving up the Judicial Appointments Commission will destroy this legacy, and wreak havoc on us. Do not give up the committee '', asked the Movement for Governance asked.

Earlier today, it was reported that Bennett has declared his opposition to the fulfillment of a central demand by United Arab List (Ra'am) chair MK Mansour Abbas.

As a condition for his party's support of the proposed minority government, Abbas has demanded the cancellation of the Kaminetz Law, which allows administrative enforcement of laws against illegal construction and increases the severity of punishment for these crimes.

Sources involved in the coalition talks have claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those close to him are pressuring Abbas to stick to his guns on the Kaminetz Law and demand it be canceled, knowing that Bennett will not agree to such a demand. Netanyahu has promised Abbas that the illegal Bedouin settlements in southern Israel will be normalized.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid asked Yamina's leaders to agree in principle on the formation of a government, so that he would be able to tell outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he "has succeeded" at the task.

However, Bennett and his number two, MK Ayelet Shaked, refused this demand, insisting on first solving the disagreements between the parties.

Lapid's opportunity to form a coalition expires at midnight between Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3.