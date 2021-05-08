These are the United Arab List's coalition demands

MK Mansour Abbas, who heads the United Arab List (Ra'am) listed his demands for supporting or joining a potential government headed by MKs Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, who chair the Yamina and Yesh Atid parties, respectively.

Speaking on a Kan 11 News program, Abbas said that his party's demands include chairing the Knesset's Interior Committee or Economy Committee, canceling the Kaminetz Law, finding a solution for the illegal Bedouin settlements in southern Israel, and a solution for the housing problem in Arab society.

The party is also demanding the implementation of an economic plan for the Arab sector and a plan to reduce crime in Arab society.

In addition, the United Arab List will "not agree to harming family and religious values."

On Friday, Bennett and Lapid made additional progress in their efforts to form a "unity government." Sources updated with the details told Kan News that most of the details of a potential government had been ironed out, but the sides were still in disagreement regarding the division of ministerial portfolios.