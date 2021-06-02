Lod: Arab girls attempt to drown Jewish girl in swimming pool

Arab girls attacked a Jewish girl in a swimming pool in the central city of Lod, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In one of the incidents, which occurred Tuesday, a local Arab girl attempted to drown a Jewish girl, identified as H.

As she worked to drown the Jewish girl, the Arab girl and her friends cursed H. and "all the Yahud (Jews - ed.)."

H., who is eleven years old, told Kikar Hashabbat, "I went with my friends to the municipal pool, which on this day has hours for us, and suddenly one Arab comes over, a young girl, and jumps on me with her friends."

"I was in the deep water, so I almost drowned. At the beginning I didn't understand what was happening to me, what she wanted from my life, but then she pulled my swimsuit and made a hand motion on my neck as if she was slitting it, and her friend told me, 'Palestine is on your head."

H. said she hurried to exit the pool, but the Arab girls did not leave her alone.

"'We will chase every Yahud out of here, this is all ours, get out of here,' they screamed at me. And then several women heard it and one of them called the police," H. recounted.

"Afterwards, when I came home, I told everything to my mother and I went together with her to the police station - my father at the time was giving a class - and we'll see what happens now."

H.'s mother added, "I hope she recovers from this quickly, and no less important: That the municipality set separate days for swimming in the pool - for Jewish girls."

Revital, a 26-year-old who lives in Lod's Ganei Aviv neighborhood, told Kikar Hashabbat: "When we arrived at the pool, the Arab girls who we passed cursed us that we die and called us names, and we tried to ignore them as much as possible."

"But when I was swimming, one of the Arab girls kicked me, and I got out of the water. And then my friend's daughter also got out of the pool, upset, and said that they were threatening her, and another girl said they hurt her in other ways."

At this point, when the Jewish swimmers approached the Arabs and asked that the harassment cease, the Arabs "began to scream: 'We hate you and all the Jews.' So we understood that this would be a big mess and my friend called the police," Revital said.

"The whole time, meanwhile, I was filming them and when one of the Arabs realized, she came up to me making a move as if to punch me near my heart, cursed me that I die, and tried to take my phone. It's a miracle that the girls who were at the scene separated us and begged her to leave me alone and stop being wild."

The mother of one of the girls told Kikar Hashabbat: "My daughter came back from the Lod pool and now I found out that the Arab girls made slaughtering motions at the Jewish girls on their necks and told them, 'We can make you disappear.'"

"Were it not for the intervention of one of the women at the pool, who called the police, it's impossible to know how this story would have ended. The girls come on the 'separate' day for women, and if in the past we could send our girls safely, now that can't happen anymore - unless they do not allow Arabs to enter on that day, which is what we expect the municipality to do - and urgently."