Firebombs thrown at Jewish home in Lod

Three firebombs thrown at residential apartment in Lod. Residents put out the flames, no one injured.

Tags: Lod Firebombs
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Home in Lod hit by firebombs
Home in Lod hit by firebombs
Courtesy

Residents of the city of Lod reported that three firebombs were thrown on Thursday night at a Jewish apartment located near the train station in the city.

Most of the residents in this neighborhood are from the Chabad community. The residents, who kept fire extinguishers in their homes, extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries in the incident. No suspects have been arrested as of yet. Lod Mayor Yair Revivo and City Council member Amichai Langfeld immediately arrived at the scene.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo and City Council member Amichai Langfeld at the scene Photo: Courtesy


top