'The terrorist shouted 'Allahu Akbar' and started shooting'

A month has passed since the shooting attack at the Tapuah junction in Samaria, in which Yehuda Guetta, a student at the yeshiva in Itamar, was murdered and two of his friends were wounded.

Benaya Peretz, who was seriously wounded in the attack after being shot in the back, recalled the attack from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Peretz recalled the moment he realized that an attack was taking place where he was standing. "I was standing at the junction and suddenly I saw a threatening vehicle approaching."

"The terrorist stopped in front of me - he was so big. He shouted 'Allahu Akbar' and just started firing," Peretz said of the horrific moments.

He continued, "He stopped in front of me, I saw him before he started shooting. I, fortunately, managed to turn around a bit and luckily, it seems to me that luckily, I fell down. After that I also saw my friend on the floor."