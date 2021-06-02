Leading Religious Zionist rabbi: It's not too late

Rabbi Haim Druckman, leading Religious Zionist rabbi, on Tuesday evening issued another call to stop the formation of a government of left-wing parties and supporters of terrorism.

In a video he released, Rabbi Druckman said, "Holy people, it is not too late. There is a possibility of changing the reality that is supposed to be bad."

"Anyone who can work for change is welcome to do so. Of course, act in appropriate ways. But we must act! And clearly, things can be changed. It is not too late," he added. "It is definitely possible. Please, let us all mobilize so that with God's help a government that is good for Israel will be established."

Rabbi Druckman’s comments came after an encampment was set up outside the home of MK Ayelet Shaked as part of a last-minute attempt to prevent Shaked from turning her back on the national camp.