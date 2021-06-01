Jewish-owned Toronto store vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

A Jewish-owned business in Toronto, Ontario’s Kensington Market area was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti in early May, reported CP24.

The graffiti included references to gas chambers.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

“It was extremely upsetting,” said Jeff Levy, owner of The Kensary, in an interview with CTV News.

“It was a brand new store, we just put a lot of work into it, and we had to immediately clean it up. It was a disgrace,” Levy said.

The surveillance video shows three people with a can of spray paint defacing the building shortly after 10 p.m. on May 6.

One of the individuals sprays multiple anti-Semitic phrases on the store before handing the spray paint to a second individual. The third person watches.

“We got there just before noon, and it was all over our store. The remarks about the gas chambers, the gas chamber morgue, things like that, on our windows,” Levy said.

No other businesses in the area were defaced.

Toronto Police confirmed to CP24 that an investigation was ongoing.

Levy said that the graffiti incident took place less than a year after he was sent a threatening letter.

“It’s a huge concern now. I don’t want to leave my kids in this environment. It’s extremely escalated and it’s very upsetting for us,” he said.