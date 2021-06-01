Gantz discusses Iran's nuclear armament with US senators

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) met Tuesday with Senators Ted Cruz and Bill Hagerty, a statement from the Defense Ministry read.

The two senators are currently visiting Israel, following the recent fighting in Gaza.

Gantz thanked the senators for their strong and consistent support of the State of Israel, expressing his appreciation for the two countries' robust defense ties and Israel's ironclad alliance with the United States.

Gantz further briefed the two on the current state of security affairs, and the three discussed continued efforts to halt Iranian nuclear armament, as well as other matters of regional security.

Last week, Cruz and Hagerty were named among senators supporting a bill which would condemn hatred and violence against Jews, denounce anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the media, and reaffirm that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect.