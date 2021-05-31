Single-digit number of new coronavirus cases

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning said it had diagnosed four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The country currently has a total of 352 confirmed active coronavirus cases, the Ministry added. On Sunday, 22,360 coronavirus tests were conducted, and 0.0% of results received were positive.

Forty-nine coronavirus patients are in serious condition, of whom 36 are in critical condition and 35 are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,411 people in Israel have died of COVID-19.

Israel has fully vaccinated 5,130,679 people, and another 832,602 have recovered from the virus.

On Sunday, it was announced that teenagers ages 12-15 may be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting on June 6, 2021.