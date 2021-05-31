Date set for start of vaccines for teens

The expected date for the start of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for 12-to-15-year-olds is next Sunday, June 6, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

If there are no dramatic changes, the team in charge of handling pandemics and the Coronavirus Vaccine Committee will approve the vaccine for these ages in the coming days.

The vaccines will be given in a concentrated manner in schools and parental approval is required. Later, the children will be vaccinated at the health maintenance organizations.

While the United States has already started vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds, Israel is still waiting with the decision until further information is received on the 62 cases of myocarditis observed within 30 days after the second vaccination, mainly in young people aged 18-30.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lowered the age that people can receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States to 12.

The European Medicines Agency also approved vaccines for this age group last week.