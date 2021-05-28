Yesh Atid, Labor, reach coalition agreement

The Labor and Yesh Atid parties have reached a coalition agreement, the parties reported.

The parties' negotiating teams also reached agreements regarding the basic principles of the proposed government, as well as on a list of economic and social solutions. The Labor party will receive the Transportation, Public Security, and Diaspora ministries, as well as two seats on the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, and will head the Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee.

In addition, the sides agreed that the government will work to increase the personal security of all citizens, strengthen the police, adding positions and creating units on eliminating crime in villages and in Arab society.

Innovative solutions for managing the massive traffic jams which "hurt the State's citizens and the Israeli economy" will be pushed forward, the statement added. These solutions will place an emphasis on modern, clean, transportation, while improving and investing in shared and public transportation.

It was also agreed that the government will create special units for handling sex crimes in the police, Prosecutor's Office, and courts, and fully implement the Berliner Report for the protection of victims.

In addition, the government will fully implement the conclusions of the inter-ministerial committee for the prevention and treatment of domestic violence. The statement added that agreements were also reached on issues of religion and state, but did not provide additional details.

MK Merav Michaeli, Labor chairwoman, will serve as a minister on the Judicial Selection Committee.