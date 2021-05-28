Ayelet Shaked 'willing to sacrifice political career'

A source in the Yamina party said the party's number two, MK Ayelet Shaked, believes that any government is better than fifth elections and already "has one foot in the water."

"I am willing to sacrifice my political career if that is what is right for the State," she told the source in a statement published by Yediot Aharonot.

The source also said that Shaked's public speech in the Knesset earlier this week hinted at her political intentions. According to him, those close to Shaked and central activists are less opposed than they were previously to forming a government of change.

"We had great opposition to a government of change, but that changed the moment people understood that there is no chance of forming a right-wing government, and [that] what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is doing is just pulling us towards another round of elections," he said.

"Shaked and [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett are sick of the way the Likud treats them. In the Likud they didn't work to form a government, they just spoke about fifth elections. Elections will destroy the country. At the end Ayelet understood that there is no choice. This insanity has to end."