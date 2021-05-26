Shaked: Smotrich is destroying the right

MK Ayelet Shaked responded to the harsh accusations leveled at her and the chairman of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, the leader of the Religious Zionism, Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich.

"For two and a half years, the State of Israel has been in a terrible chaos of elections, lack of leadership, internal weakness and unprecedented polarization. Our enemies also smell the chaos and raise their heads. That is why Yamina has taken on the task of rescuing Israel from chaos through the formation of a government. While others only jockey for positions and climb trees, we work with all our might to mediate and form a government, and for that we pay a heavy public price. But we are proud of it," Shaked said,

She rejected criticism from Bezalel Smotrich. "The great failure to form a right-wing government is on Bezalel Smotrich. While we are working to form a government, Smotrich is burning the barns in a tireless political campaign. The truth must be told: Bezalel Smotrich is leading the State of Israel to fifth elections, chaos, and historic right-wing defeat."

"Smotrich already understands that he will be to blame for the failure to form a right - wing government, so he started firing hysterically in all directions," she added.

She said, "Two hours ago, Bezalel Smotrich stood here and lied to the public's face. While missiles were flying over Israel and we were all sitting in the stands, and Smotrich was busy with campaigns - Naftali Bennett went on the campaign in the international media. Two weeks ago in the midst of the war, contacts for the formation of a 'change government' were completely stopped and since then there has been no contact, direct or indirect contacts, for the formation of such a government by Yamina. Here, too, Smotrich lied with a straight face. Bennett and I are turning every stone to form a national government, so far without success."

"On this occasion, I also call on Gideon Sa'ar from here, take responsibility - join the right-wing government, there are formulas that everyone can live with. Smotrich has promised that he will have more MKs who will join the right-wing government. Here, too, he lied. I ask him: It has been 14 days since we took down the agenda of the 'change government:' Where are the two MKs you promised?" Shaked wondered.

"A lot of politicians are doubling down on their election promises and preventing the formation of a government. It's easy. It's the easiest thing to double down on their election promises and it's harder to try to be flexible and pay prices to form a government and prevent a fifth election. Such extremism and doubling down is what led to the destruction of the Second Temple, and we are working to strengthen our third Temple, the State of Israel. It's in our souls," Shaked concluded.