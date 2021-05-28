UN appeals for $95 million in aid for Gaza

The United Nations on Thursday launched an emergency appeal for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities, The Associated Press reported.

This includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities and other infrastructure destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, urged donors to contribute generously at a virtual news conference launching the appeal, which she said will target one million people for assistance.

“I’m calling for humanitarian assistance right now to meet the immediate needs,” she said, according to AP.

The $95 million is to meet immediate needs for food, health care, medicine, medical supplies, and quick repairs of some infrastructure, added Hastings, adding that an assessment is under way to determine priority needs.

“We need the immediate life-saving needs moving on to reconstruction and recovery, and ideally with a political horizon in place. That, of course, is the most important thing to stop the continuation of these hostilities,” Hastings stressed.

“All of us need to ensure that we are not repeating the mistakes that keeps bringing us back to having to rebuild Gaza,” she added.

Qatar announced on Wednesday that it would provide $500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza following the recent round of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel this week, said the United States will make "significant contributions" to rebuild Gaza following the fighting.

President Joe Biden, who spoke last Thursday after the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect, said the US is committed to working with the United Nations and other international organizations to provide humanitarian support to Gaza.

“We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority – not Hamas, the Authority – in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal,” stressed Biden.