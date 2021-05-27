Qatar to provide $500 million for Gaza reconstruction

Qatar announced on Wednesday it would provide $500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza following the recent round of fighting between Hamas and Israel, AFP reported.

"The state of Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani tweeted.

The funds aim to help Gazans "face the life challenges posed by the recent Israeli attacks, and to contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in Gaza... in addition to the homes that were destroyed", the official QNA news agency said.

The announcement follows Israel’s counterterrorism Operation Guardian of the Walls, during which Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities and towns, with the IDF responding by bombing terror sites and infrastructures throughout Gaza.

Qatar has been heavily invested in the Gaza Strip in recent years, funding welfare payments to the enclave with Israel’s blessing.

The most recent $10 million grant from Qatar entered Gaza at the start of May, before the recent round of fighting began.

Following Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel plans to reevaluate the way in which the Qatari money enters Gaza in order to ensure that the funds go to the needy population of the Strip and not into the hands of Hamas.