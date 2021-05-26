Jordan summons Israeli ambassador

Jordan's foreign ministry on Tuesday announced it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest at Israel's detention of two Jordanians arrested after allegedly crossing into the country with knives, AFP reported.

The ministry said it wanted to "convey a strongly worded protest message pertaining to the detention of two Jordanians in Israel" and to demand their release.

On May 16, Israel announced the arrest of two Jordanians for crossing the border from the kingdom on their way to Jerusalem, and carrying knives.

The Jordanian foreign ministry "stressed the need to allow the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to visit the two nationals as soon as possible, to assess their situation and to provide the necessary support for them in accordance with relevant international laws."

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but its parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.

Jordan just recently had summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman during the Arab violence in eastern Jerusalem.

Throughout the recent 11-day escalation in Gaza, demonstrations were held almost daily in Jordan in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs.

Last Friday, after a ceasefire went into effect, thousands of people demonstrated in Jordan to celebrate the "victory of the resistance" against Israel.