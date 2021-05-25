Hikind blasts Sanders: With Jews like him, we go to the gas chambers

Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, blasted Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during an appearance on Newsmax, after Sanders appeared to equate between anti-Semitic violence and Islamophobia.

Sanders had tweeted, “We’ve recently seen disturbing antisemitic attacks and a troubling rise in Islamophobia. If you are committed to a future of equality and peaceful coexistence, please stand united against anyone who promotes hatred of any kind.”

Asked about the tweet during the interview on Newsmax, Hikind replied, "I don't know what he's talking about. If you look at the statistics, if you look at the numbers in New York and other places, there are literally no attacks upon Muslims. It's just not happening. So what is his sickness? He cannot -- he calls himself a Jew and says he's proud."

"With Jews like him, we go to the gas chambers, by the way," he added. "He's got to throw in Islamophobia when there are no numbers, it ain't happening. Excuse me, I haven't seen anything on television about Muslims being attacked. I see Muslims attacking Jews."

Hikind went on to say that Sanders is "directly responsible" for attacks on Jews and added, "Who's side are you on?"

Sanders, who is Jewish, has criticized Israel’s policies in the past. He recently responded to the Muslim Arab riots and violence against Jewish civilians, tweeting that Israel should not evict Arab residents of Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward," Sanders wrote in a tweet.

He later introduced a resolution blocking a $735 million weapons sale to Israel, saying that Americans need to take a “hard look” at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinian Arabs.

On Sunday, Sanders claimed in an interview that the Israeli government has “overt racists” and once again said that the US administration should change its approach towards Israel.