Supreme Court: Respond to Gur groom's appeal

Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered Israel Police and the Jerusalem municipality to respond to an appeal by the Gur hasidic sect and the groom Pinchas Zilberstein, by Tuesday at 3:00p.m.

Israel Police has refused to approve the wedding before a safety engineer from the Jerusalem municipality signs on the safety plan for the event.

The original plan was to hold the wedding in the new study hall on Yirmiyahu Street, with thousands of attendees.

However, due to the fact that the new site is still under construction, after the wedding's location became known, the wedding was moved to the old study hall, which police are now claiming does not meet the required standards.

Attorney Ilan Bombach told Galei Zahal on Tuesday morning: "This morning I submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court, on behalf of the Gur hasidic sect, which speaks entirely about the fact that we want the authorities to allow the wedding to be held, for G-d's sake."

"There are no bleachers there, there are no grandstands, everything is being done in cooperation with the police and municipality - without anyone taking the law into his own hands."