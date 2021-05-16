Two dead, more than 150 in grandstand collapse in Jerusalem

A 40-year-old and a 12-year-old were killed and 167 people were injured when a grandstand collapsed at a synagogue in Givat Ze’ev in Jerusalem during Shavuot prayers on Sunday evening.

Reports said that approximately 600 people were at the synagogue at the time of the incident.

Magen David Adom paramedics said the victims were evacuated to the hospitals, including five in serious condition and ten in moderate condition.

The victims were taken to Shaare Zedek, Hadassah Mount Scopus and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals in the capital.

MDA's blood services provided 237 blood doses and components to the hospitals in Jerusalem.

A Magen David Adom paramedic who arrived at the scene in Givat Ze'ev said, "There was a big commotion at the scene, worshipers who were there signaled for me to enter the building and were shouting for help. Dozens of wounded to varying degrees lay on top of each other in the back of the grandstand that collapsed while trapped under the rubble and metal fragments."

The IDF has dispatched fighters from the Home Front Command and medical forces from the Central Command to assist in the incident.

Israel Air Force helicopters and medical personnel were also rushed to the scene.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman, who arrived at the scene of the incident, said that the makeshift building set up for the prayer service had not been cleared for use by the police.

"The police instructed the local council that the synagogue should not be used. It is the responsibility of a local authority to prevent the entry of worshipers," said Turgeman.

“There are at least two dead in the incident. There was negligence and irresponsible conduct here, there will be arrests,” he added.

Givat Ze’ev Regional Council Head Yossi Avrahami said that the council had warned about holding events at the synagogue that collapsed.

"The council appealed to all relevant authorities and alerted on this issue. We closed [the venue] with signs saying that the site here is dangerous and from the council's point of view, it was not possible to enter and hold the event here. Police said they were not liable for the event. We've got it written down," he said.

