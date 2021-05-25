US Secretary of State arrives in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Tuesday morning, kicking off a three-day visit to the Middle East.

After visiting Jerusalem, Blinken will travel to Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman over the next two days.

Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other senior Israeli officials, before travelling to Ramallah.

The Secretary of State is then set to meet with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and premier Mohammad Shtayyeh. Blinken will also meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

On Monday, President Joe Biden instructed Blinken to head to the region to ensure the transfer of aid to the Gaza Strip, and to 'solidify' the ceasefire.

"I have asked SecState Blinken to travel to the Middle East this week," Biden tweeted. "He will coordinate international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there & not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months."

Later on Monday, Blinken said that his upcoming trip would focus on talks with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, and Jordan aimed at ending "the hostilities and reduc[ing] tensions."

"At the request of President Biden, I am traveling to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman to meet with the parties to support their efforts to solidify a ceasefire. The United States has engaged in intensive diplomacy to bring an end to the hostilities and reduce tensions."

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to visit Israel this week, Politico reported Monday.