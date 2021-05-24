Pompeo planning to visit Israel this week

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making plans to travel to Israel later this week, three people with knowledge of the plans told Politico on Monday.

Pompeo’s potential trip could come the same week that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also traveling there.

A person close to the former Secretary of State said the plans are not finalized because of Israel’s COVID-19 protocols.

That person added that Pompeo, a former CIA director, would travel as a private citizen to celebrate the retirement of Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad intelligence agency.

Pompeo may also meet privately with nongovernmental officials, according to the person, who added that Pompeo alerted Blinken of his plans.

The former Secretary of State is a staunch supporter of Israel during his time in office and was in office during the negotiation of the Abraham Accords which saw Israel normalizing relations with a number of Arab countries.

Pompeo is seen as a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Last week, he blamed the Biden administration for the ongoing Hamas and Islamic Jihad rocket fire on Israel.

"Biden delayed his call with Israeli leadership and restarted funding to the Palestinian Authority through the UN — both signal to Hamas & terrorists in the West Bank that America places less value on our relationship with Israel. It matters who leads," Pompeo tweeted.