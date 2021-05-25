Biden thanks Egyptian President for 'successful diplomacy'

US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi following the ceasefire in Gaza which was agreed upon last week.

“President Biden thanked Egypt for its successful diplomacy and coordination with the United States to end the recent hostilities in Israel and Gaza and ensure violence does not reoccur,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The two leaders consulted on the urgent need to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza and to support rebuilding efforts in a manner that benefits the people there and not Hamas,” added the statement.

“President Biden said he has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit the region for follow up on these urgent needs,” according to the White House.

The conversation marks the second time in recent days that Biden and Sisi have spoken about Gaza.

On Thursday night, after the ceasefire went into effect, Sisi thanked Biden for his role in making the Egyptian initiative succeed.

Sisi said he and Biden both saw the urgency of managing the conflict between all parties with diplomacy.

Biden earlier delivered remarks, after the Israeli Cabinet approved the ceasefire in Gaza, in which he expressed gratitude to Sisi and senior Egyptian officials “for their critical role in this diplomacy”.