97-year old Holocaust survivor's TikTok videos mobbed with anti-Semitic hate

A 97-year old Holocaust survivor’s TikTok account was bombarded with anti-Semitic comments during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, including pro-Hitler posts, her great grandson reported.

Lily Ebert, who lives in London, runs a TikTok account where she answers questions about the Holocaust.

Ebert, who was born in Bonyhad, Hungary and deported in 1944 to Auschwitz, had her videos flooded with anti-Semitic comments, said her great-grandson, Dov Forman.

Many of the comments were made to a video of Ebert wishing her viewers Shabbat Shalom.

“Over the past few days my great Grandmother (Auschwitz survivor) and I have continued to receive messages of hate on Tiktok and Twitter,” Forman tweeted. “We will not allow this to stop us from educating about the horrors of the past, and what hatred can lead to.”

A screenshot posted by Forman included vile comments such as “Peace be upon Hitler,” “Happy Holocaust,” “ask her if she thinks the treatment of Palestinians reminds her (of) the treatment she got in the camp,” “And now look what Jews in Palestine.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a UK Jewish watchdog group, said in a statement, “Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert’s TikTok account, dedicated to asking questions and sharing answers about the Holocaust, was bombarded during Shabbat with comments praising Hitler. Not one of the TikToks has been political nor mentioned Israel.”

Forman thanked the outpouring of support for Ebert since the spate of hateful comments was made public.

“Hate breads hate and we will not let this vile antisemitic abuse stop us in our mission of educating the younger generations about the horrors of the Holocaust,” he said.