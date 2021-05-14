Canadian uni students post TikTok vid encouraging stabbing of Israelis

Two female students from Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario posted a “horrific” TikTok video which encourages the stabbing of Israelis.

The video by the students form the Canadian university, in which they also burn the Israeli flag and compare Israel to toilet paper and vomit, has been viewed over 4,000 times.

“Wilfrid Laurier University students post horrific TikTok video glorifying stabbing people in Israel, comparing them to toilet paper and garbage", tweeted the StopAntisemitism.org organization. “This type of incitement for violence & antisemitism must be investigated @LaurierPres - your Jewish students deserve to feel safe at your school.”

The video features two female students dancing to pop music. One of them brandishes a large knife and acts out stabbing someone with it.

The other student holds up a roll of toilet paper with a Star of David drawn on it.

Both students are next seen holding a crudely drawn Israeli flag on a piece of paper which they light on fire.

Above is a graphic of the Israeli flag next to the graphic of a bomb.

In the next scene, one of the students pretends to be vomiting in a trash bag.

“Laurier. You should reply to this publicly. Maybe the premier of Ontario needs to know what the govt is subsidising. @fordnation,” tweeted Yehuda Amzallagh in a reply.

This is antisemitism and racist. Let’s see how officials respond,” commented Jim Ferriter, who also addressed his tweet to the president of the university, @LaurierPres.

After the video was brought to light on Twitter, Wilfred Laurier University responded with a statement. "Wilfrid Laurier University does not condone behaviors that promote hate, induce fear, or threaten people’s safety. We are aware of the reports of a video posted to social media by a student, and we are taking appropriate action."

