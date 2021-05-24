Coronavirus: Vaccines for teens - in the first week of June

Coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash on Monday said that the infection rate is "very low," and that in his opinion there is no longer any justification for the restrictions.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Prof. Ash expressed support for lifting restrictions, saying: "Any such decision regarding reopening causes a bit of a stomachache, but I think that this is the time to do it."

"The infection rate is very low, and there is no longer any justification for the restrictions, which have significance for both people and businesses."

Meanwhile, senior Health Ministry officials have said that they estimate that children ages 12-15 will be able to receive coronavirus vaccinations beginning the first week of June.

According to the officials, there will not be a blanket recommendation to vaccinate children. Instead, "every parent will decide for his child," Kan News reported.