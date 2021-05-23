Israel to end most coronavirus restrictions on June 1st

Israel’s Health Minister announced Sunday that most restrictions on public activity will be allowed to expire next month.

Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said Sunday evening that given the extended period of low COVID infection rates, the Health Ministry will not request that the government extend the emergency regulations limiting mass gatherings and public activities.

“Israel is getting back to normal,” Edelstein declared. “Less than half a year ago, we started the mass vaccination campaign. Thanks to the excellent work of health establishment workers…we carried out the best vaccine campaign in the world.”

The restrictions are set to expire on June 1st, and include the limits imposed under the ‘green marker’ (Tav Yarok) and ‘purple marker’ (Tav Sagol) rules.

The indoor mask mandate, however, will not automatically expire on June 1st, though the Health Ministry plans to evaluate whether the requirement should be continued or ended.

Restrictions on travel to and from Israel, however, will remain in place.