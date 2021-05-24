NYPD to increase presence in Jewish communities

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday that the NYPD would be increasing their presence in Jewish communities in the city following the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks.

“In the coming days we will see even more NYPD presence in our Jewish communities and outside houses of worship. If you see something, say something,” he tweeted.

“Report acts of hate. If you witness an act of violence, call 911. This is our city. Hatred has no place here,” added the mayor.

“The attacks we saw in Brooklyn last night were unconscionable. They were pure, unbridled anti-Semitism. And we do not need to look too far back in history to know what happens if we let that hatred go unchecked,” said de Blasio.

On Saturday night, two Jewish teens were reportedly surrounded by an angry mob with baseball bats.

Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said the members of the mob demanded that the teens chant “free Palestine” before beating them. The teens were saved by a Muslim Uber driver who drove them to safety.

The report follows a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City in recent days. On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

New York police officers attempted to keep the groups separated, but videos posted to social media showed pro-Palestinian protestors breaking free through barricades and police in an attempt to reach and physically assault pro-Israel demonstrators.

On Wednesday, Jews were attacked by anti-Israel activists in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.