Iranian facility where blast occurred was drone factory

Just days after Israel accused Iran of providing drones to Hamas in Gaza, a factory where such drones are manufactured has fallen victim to a mysterious explosion.

The blast, at the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, injured at least nine workers. According to The Guardian, the factory “produces a variety of aircraft and drones for Iranian and pro-Iranian forces.”

Last week, while the Israel-Gaza war was still raging, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed what he said were shards from an Iranian-made drone that the IDF had downed.

So far, Iran has noted merely that “the reason for the explosion is under investigation.”