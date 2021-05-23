Iran: 9 hurt in explosion at chemical factory

Nine people were hurt in an explosion and fire at a chemical and fireworks factory in the central province of Isfahan in Iran early Sunday morning.

Isfahan medical emergency center Abbas Abedi stated that "the reason for the explosion at the Sepahan Nargostar chemical industry is under investigation while nine injured people have been transferred to hospital," the Mehr state news agency reported.

Residents reported on social media that the explosion shook the ground, leading many to initially believe that an earthquake had occurred.

Iran has been rocked by numerous explosions over the past year, including several explosions which caused severe damage to Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.