Planned Melbourne pro-Israel rally threatened by Islamist TikTok video

A Melbourne, Australia rally in support of Israel will go ahead on Sunday despite a TikTok video surfacing that threatened violence against attendees, reported the Australian Jewish News.

The since removed video, posted by a 19-year old Muslim woman, contained the flyer for the “Rally for Israel” event along with the date and time it was to take place.

The video was captioned “If you’re from Victoria, you know what to do.”

In the video, as Islamic music played, the woman performed a hand gesture.

The video received more than 75,000 views and over 1,000 comments.

Comments under the video included calls to violence such as “I’m pulling up with AK-47s,” “Should we get the IEDs?,” “We coming to burn their flags,” “Who’s trying to shoot?,” and “Soon Inshallah.”

Victoria police told the Australian Jewish News that the video was “forwarded on to our Victoria Police Monitoring and Assessment Centre for assessment.”

They added that police will in the vicinity of the rally to “ensure there is no breach of the peace and provide community safety.”

Yossi Goldfarb, the president of Zionism Victoria, one of the rally’s organizers, said in an interview with the Australian Jewish News that the rally may change to a new location for safety reasons.

“We’re planning to go ahead... and as the situation unfolds we’ll continue to speak to (police) and take their advice,” Goldfarb said.

Hayley Southwick, president of United Israel Appeal Victoria, said that the rally is crucial for showing solidarity with Israel.

“With the growing anti-Semitic and anti-Israel sentiment circulating locally, it is important to get as many people there as we can,” she said.

