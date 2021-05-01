Australian PM: Jews have 'made a remarkable contribution to our national life'

“Jewish Australians have made a remarkable contribution to our national life and our story,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a speech addressing the Australian Jewish community at the UIA New South Wales Major Donors event at Randwick Racecourse this week, reported the Australian Jewish News.

Morrison described the close relationship between his politician father and the Jewish community. “The care, the community of the Jewish community, has deeply impacted my family and my father taught me that.”

He called Israel as a “great friend to Australia” and said Australia was a “true friend of Israel,” which he described as a “country that is sovereign, that is independent and free. A modern state, born anew in an ancient homeland.”

Morrison talked about President Reuven Rivlin’s visit to Australia where he described Australia’s Jewish community as the “‘living bridge’ between our two countries and that is indeed what you are.”

“You have created a bridge that has enriched Australia beyond measure,” he said, noting that while Jews only make up one percent of the Australian population, Jews have made a “remarkable contribution to our national life and our story.”

He praised the Jewish community as “good citizens, good neighbours and good friends, who understand through their own faith and history and sufferings that life is not what you accumulate but what you give, what you contribute.”

He spoke of “so many outstanding Jewish Australians. So many stories of giving back.”

“So I conclude with the words of Eddie Jaku and his blessing to so many: ‘May you always have lots of love to share, lots of goodwill to spare, and wonderful friends that care,’” he said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)