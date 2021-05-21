Abbas speaks to Blinken: Stop the Israeli aggression

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday phoned Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, a day after the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect.

Senior PA official Hussein Al-Sheikh wrote in a post on Twitter that during the phone call, Abbas “stressed the need to stop the Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as the Gaza Strip and to stop settlers’ attacks.”

The two also discussed “the reconstruction of Gaza, and the immediate need for a comprehensive political path that puts an end to the occupation,” added Al-Sheikh.

Blinken on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and announced he would travel to the Middle East in the coming days.

“I spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today and welcomed his confirmation that the parties had agreed to a ceasefire, mediated by Egypt,” tweeted Blinken.

“I will be traveling to the region in the coming days and look forward to meeting the Foreign Minister and other Israeli, Palestinian, and regional leaders,” he added.

