Rocket barrage on the south, one person injured

Hours after the Cabinet approved a ceasefire in Gaza, terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at communities located near the Gaza border on Thursday night.

One rocket directly hit a building in the Eshkol Regional Council, injuring a 53-year-old man who was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to hospital with light injuries.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved that Israel would unilaterally declare the end of the military operation in Gaza.

At the same time, an official in the Hamas terrorist organization noted that the ceasefire with Israel had been approved and would begin at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Hamas then threatened that if the Israeli air strikes continue until the ceasefire takes effect, missiles will be fired "from Haifa to Ramon."