Israeli flag with swastika in it flown at University of London

Police have questioned a student and made two arrests after an Israeli flag with a swastika replacing the Star of David was put up at Royal Holloway, University of London and multiple other hate crimes took place, reported the Stopantisemitism.org website.

According to the Daily Mail, the flag was displayed outside the library by a 24-year old man from Englefield Green who has been questioned by police.

“A number of reports of hate crime” at the university are currently being investigated by Surrey Police, leading to the arrest of two others for hate crimes: a 21-year old man from Egham and a 19-year old woman from Englefield Green.

The defaced Israeli flag was brought to the public’s attention by a member of a Facebook group for Royal Holloway students who labelled the flag “disgusting.”

According to the Daily Mail, a university spokesperson called the incidents “unacceptable” and added that the university "will not hesitate to use the full range of sanctions available" against the perpetrators.

The university's Jewish society in an Instagram post said, “Royal Holloway has garnered a reputation of being a liberal, diverse and welcoming university, yet these images and experiences make Jewish students feel more and more as if that doesn't apply to them.”

Jon Howden-Evans, Director of Student and Support Services at Royal Holloway, said in a statement that the university seeks to “uphold principles of respect for individuals.”

He continued, “Our university has an abhorrence of violence, discrimination and harassment and we believe that we all have a role to play in maintaining a peaceful, respectful, inclusive and welcoming community, on and off-campus.”

'We are also following our own disciplinary procedures and will not hesitate to use the full range of sanctions available to us,” he said.